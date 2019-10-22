Fresenius down 7% premarket on bribery probes

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) slumps 7% premarket on light volume in apparent response to reports in Germany that Frankfurt prosecutors are investigating alleged bribery by certain company employees during the period between 2007 and 2016.

Bribes worth "many millions" were allegedly paid in 17 countries, mostly to doctors and state employees as provisions or consultancy fees. "Questionable" payments were also made in eight additional countries.

In March, unit Fresenius Medical Care paid $231.7M to the U.S. Department of Justice and SEC to settle corruption charges.