AmEx, Discover, Mastercard, Visa implement click to pay online checkout

Oct. 22, 2019 9:27 AM ETAmerican Express Company (AXP), DFS, MA, VAXP, DFS, MA, VBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor30 Comments
  • American Express (NYSE:AXP), Discover (NYSE:DFS), Mastercard (NYSE:MA), and Visa (NYSE:V) introduce more secure online checkout based on new EMV Secure Remote Commerce industry standard.
  • Establishes a simplified way for card payments to be made across web and mobile sites, mobile apps, and connected devices, the companies said.
  • Consumers can click to pay at select merchants in the U.S. this month, leading up to wide availability in early 2020.
  • Cinemark, Movember, and Rakuten are the first merchants to adopt click to pay on their websites; BassPro, JoAnn Fabric and Crafts, Papa John's, Saks Fifth Avenue, SHOP.com, and Tickets.com will follow by the end of the year.
  • The new interoperable checkout aims to make the digital payment experience secure and simple, and increase choice for all stakeholders.
