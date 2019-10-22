AmEx, Discover, Mastercard, Visa implement click to pay online checkout
Oct. 22, 2019 9:27 AM ETAmerican Express Company (AXP), DFS, MA, VAXP, DFS, MA, VBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor30 Comments
- American Express (NYSE:AXP), Discover (NYSE:DFS), Mastercard (NYSE:MA), and Visa (NYSE:V) introduce more secure online checkout based on new EMV Secure Remote Commerce industry standard.
- Establishes a simplified way for card payments to be made across web and mobile sites, mobile apps, and connected devices, the companies said.
- Consumers can click to pay at select merchants in the U.S. this month, leading up to wide availability in early 2020.
- Cinemark, Movember, and Rakuten are the first merchants to adopt click to pay on their websites; BassPro, JoAnn Fabric and Crafts, Papa John's, Saks Fifth Avenue, SHOP.com, and Tickets.com will follow by the end of the year.
- The new interoperable checkout aims to make the digital payment experience secure and simple, and increase choice for all stakeholders.