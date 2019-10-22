Netflix dips as Verizon gives Disney Plus to unlimited subs

Verizon (NYSE:VZ) is throwing its unlimited wireless subscribers a year of Disney Plus (NYSE:DIS) for free.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is down 2.5% premarket alongside the move; Disney is up 2.5% and Verizon is up 1% .

The new Disney streaming service is set for a Nov. 12 launch; a year of service prepaid comes at a discount, for $69.99. The service will cost $6.99 billed month by month.

Verizon is also offering the throw-in to new FiOS Home Internet and 5G Home Internet customers.

The news will provide a solid initial chunk of subscribers for Disney, which is starting a long-haul run to catch up to Netflix in critical mass.