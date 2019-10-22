Visa wraps up acquisition of Rambus's token, ticketing businesses

Visa (V +0.5% ) completes its acquisition of the token services and ticketing businesses, formerly Bell ID and Ecebs LTD, from Rambus (RMBS +0.1% ).

Once integrated, the local and account tokenization technology from Rambus, coupled with Visa's global network and Visa Token Service will: Scale fraud-reducing, secure payment solutions to reach more retailers, financial institutions, and transport operators; and enable Visa's tokenization services to reach new markets with specific localization requirements.

Previously: Visa to buy Rambus's token services and ticketing businesses (June 25)