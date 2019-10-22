Raymond James steps to sidelines on three BDCs

Raymond James analyst Robert Dodd cuts Ares Capital (ARCC -0.5% ), Owl Rock Capital (ORCC -1.4% ), and Main Street Capital (MAIN -0.5% ) to market perform from outperform due to valuation, "rather than fundamental concerns."

Sees no imminent catalysts for either ARCC or MAIN.

ORCC, which launched its IPO this year, closed at $16.86 on Monday, just short of Dodd's $17 price target.

Sell-Side average rating for Owl Rock is Outperform (3 Buy, 1 Outperform, 7 Hold), for Main Street Capital is Hold (4 Hold), and for Ares Capital is Outperform (6 Buy, 5 Outperform, 5 Hold).