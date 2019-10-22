Stocks creep higher amid mixed bag of Q3 earnings

Stocks mostly edge upward at the open, with the S&P 500 inching closer to all-time highs, as quarterly earnings come in thick; Dow flat, S&P +0.1%, Nasdaq +0.2%.
Dow components Procter & Gamble (+3.8%), United Technologies (+1.1%), McDonald's (-3.4%) and Travelers (-6.1%) trade mixed following their reports.
European markets are mixed, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.7% while Germany's DAX and France's CAC are both flat; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei is closed while China's Shanghai Composite +0.5%.
In other U.S. corporate news, Biogen (+36.3%) is off to a flying start after beating earnings estimates and announcing plans to seek FDA approval for its Alzheimer's treatment, and Under Armour (+1.1%) CEO Keven Plank will step down at year-end to become Executive Chairman and Brand Chief.
Health care (+0.8%) and consumer staples (+0.5%) top the early S&P sector leaderboard, while the financials (-0.5%) and consumer discretionary (-0.3%) groups trail.
U.S. Treasury prices are mixed, with the two-year yield flat at 1.59% and the 10-year yield down 2 bps to 1.77%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.1% to 97.44.
U.S. WTI November crude oil +1.4% to $54.07/bbl.
Still ahead: existing home sales, Richmond Fed manufacturing
