Stocks creep higher amid mixed bag of Q3 earnings

Stocks mostly edge upward at the open, with the S&P 500 inching closer to all-time highs, as quarterly earnings come in thick; Dow flat, S&P +0.1% , Nasdaq +0.2% .

Dow components Procter & Gamble ( +3.8% ), United Technologies ( +1.1% ), McDonald's ( -3.4% ) and Travelers ( -6.1% ) trade mixed following their reports.

European markets are mixed, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.7% while Germany's DAX and France's CAC are both flat; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei is closed while China's Shanghai Composite +0.5% .

In other U.S. corporate news, Biogen ( +36.3% ) is off to a flying start after beating earnings estimates and announcing plans to seek FDA approval for its Alzheimer's treatment, and Under Armour ( +1.1% ) CEO Keven Plank will step down at year-end to become Executive Chairman and Brand Chief.

Health care ( +0.8% ) and consumer staples ( +0.5% ) top the early S&P sector leaderboard, while the financials ( -0.5% ) and consumer discretionary ( -0.3% ) groups trail.

U.S. Treasury prices are mixed, with the two-year yield flat at 1.59% and the 10-year yield down 2 bps to 1.77%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.1% to 97.44.

U.S. WTI November crude oil +1.4% to $54.07/bbl.

Still ahead: existing home sales, Richmond Fed manufacturing