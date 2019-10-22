McDonald's drops to four-month low on headline shocker

McDonald's (MCD -3% ) says it used national and local promotions to drive traffic in Q3 and leaned on menu price increases and tech-focused upgrades to boost same-store sales growth during the quarter.

The restaurant chain's U.S. same-store sales mark of +4.8% was high enough to nab more restaurant market share during the quarter, but missed the consensus expectation of +5.2% and came at the expense of at least a few pennies to EPS.

Headline shock: While the numbers turned in by McDonald's weren't necessarily bad by sector standards, the company is not one to miss earnings estimates - topping sales and EPS estimates more than 75% of the time over the last two years.

Shares of McDonald's are swapping hands at the lowest level in over four months.

Previously: McDonald's EPS misses by $0.10, misses on revenue (Oct. 22)

Previously: McDonald's -3% after earnings miss (Oct. 22)