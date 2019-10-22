Liberty Global -6.7% as Sunrise abandons Swiss deal

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) is 6.7% lower this morning after Sunrise Communications' (OTCPK:SNMMF) $6.4B deal for Liberty's UPC Switzerland is "dead."

Sunrise canceled an extraordinary meeting at which the company was seeking approval for a rights offering to raise capital for the deal; Liberty supported the meeting cancellation.

Sunrise had reviewed the vote tally -- particularly the opposition of top shareholder Freenet (OTC:FRTAY) -- and determined the rights offering was unlikely to be approved.

The company will go back to a stand-alone strategy, CEO Olaf Swantee tells Bloomberg, as the deal's "dead" and it has no other M&A plans. A new long-term plan is "my priority and that of the whole team," he says, and he's eager to "rebuild a normal working relationship" with Freenet.