Merck down 4% on Bristol-Myers' lung cancer data

Merck (MRK -4.4% ) is under modest pressure after Bristol-Myers Squibb reported successful results from a late-stage study evaluating the combination of Opdivo and Yervoy in first-line lung cancer, a hotly contested indication for drugmakers.

Merck is developing top seller Keytruda (pembrolizumab) for the same indication, both as monotherapy and in combination with other agents. The FDA approved it in April for certain patients with stage III NSCLC. A Keytruda-based combo was approved in China the same month followed by Keytruda as monotherapy earlier this month.