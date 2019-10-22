Orocobre reports 35% jump in Q1 production

Orocobre (OTCPK:OROCF -1.9% ) reported a 35% increase in lithium production from its Olaroz project, in Argentina; Lithium production reached 3,093 tonnes in Q1, compared with 2,293 tonnes last year, following a strategy of managing brine quality, new pond preparation and tailoring production to seasonal conditions.

Sales tonnage was also up by 45% to 3,108 tonnes

However, with higher volumes revenue declined 30% Y/Y to $22.1M with realized average price achieved of $7,111/tonne down 52% from $14,699 on a free on board basis.

The company expects FY20 production to be at least 5% higher than the 2019 levels, while average sales prices for the December quarter are expected to decline further to between $6,200/t and $6,500/t.

