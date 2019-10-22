Nucor tops Q3 earnings expectations but sees Q4 dropoff

Nucor (NUE +0.5% ) edges higher after beating Q3 earnings expectations and the company's prior guidance of $0.75-$0.80, but revenues fell 19% Y/Y to $5.46B, below analyst consensus.

NUE says it shipped 6.56M tons to customers in Q3, 7% less than the year-ago quarter, as plate shipments sank 26% while sheet shipments fell 3% amid softening conditions in the plate and sheet markets, and excess inventory in the supply chain has led customers to destock.

Q3 average scrap and scrap substitute cost fell 9% Q/Q and 20% Y/Y to $299/ton.

NUE expects Q4 earnings in the steel mills segment to further decline, as lower steel prices at the end of Q3 - which the company believes has bottomed - impact Q4 results.

The company also expects Q4 profitability in the steel products segment to decrease slightly due to normal year-end seasonality, and the raw materials segment is seen declining Q/Q because of the impact of the Louisiana DRI plant's planned outage continuing until mid-November.