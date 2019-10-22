Seeking Alpha
Consumer  | On the Move

BAML sees bumpy earnings season for hotel sector

|About: Hilton Worldwide Holdings... (HLT)|By:, SA News Editor

Bank of America Merrill Lynch previews the lodging sector just ahead of the slew of earnings reports rolling in.

The firm expects U.S. RevPAR in Q3 to be up +0.7% vs. +1.1% in Q2 and +1.5% in Q1, with only high end chain scales outpacing the industry. "We expect a measured tone this earnings season and still see risk of guidance cuts despite 9 out of 14 having already done so last quarter," writes analyst Shaun Kelly.

Hilton kicks off the earnings season for the sector tomorrow and is expected to provide a preliminary 2020 outlook of +0% to +2% RevPAR and 6%+ net unit growth. "While Q4 guidance may be tepid, we still think it’s enough to hold its 2019 full year guide of +1-2%," note Kelly and team. Signings and construction activity for Hilton's brands and pipeline are said to remain strong based on commentary from a recent conference.

Related stocks: Hilton Worldwide (HLT +0.1%), Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH -0.4%), Park Hotels & Resorts (PK -0.7%), Choice Hotels International (CHH -0.8%), Extended Stay America (STAY -0.3%), Marriott International (MAR -0.2%), Hyatt Hotels (H +0.1%) and Host Hotels & Resorts (HST -0.9%).

Subscribe for full text news in your inbox