Trovagene up 79% on encouraging onvansertib data

Nano cap Trovagene (TROV +79% ) is up on a healthy 38x surge in volume in response to positive preliminary data from a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial evaluating lead asset onvansertib, combined with chemo regimen FOLFIRI and Roche's Avastin (bevacizumab), for the second-line treatment of patients with KRAS mutation-positive metastatic colorectal cancer.

Decreases in KRAS mutational burden were observed in all four patients who completed the first cycle of treatment with the onvansertib regimen.

Up to 44 subjects will participate in the study. The estimated completion date is May 2021.