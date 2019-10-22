Lawmakers urge Twitter to ban terrorists

A bipartisan pack of lawmakers is calling on Twitter (TWTR -1.8% ) CEO Jack Dorsey to ban all foreign terrorists from the platform, including Hamas and Hezbollah.

The group (Democratic House Reps. Josh Gottheimer and Max Rose, and Republicans Tom Reed and Brian Fitzpatrick) are citing consistency with U.S. law as their reason to urge Twitter not to provide "material support or resources" to foreign terrorists.

They're holding a press conference now and want Twitter to act to remove content and handles affiliated with Hamas and Hezbollah by Nov. 1.