Jaguar Health up 2% on encouraging Mytesi data

Nano cap Jaguar Health (JAGX +2.1% ) is up on below-average volume in response to preclinical data assessing the effects of Mytesi (crofelemer) on diarrhea induced by a specific tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI). The study, conducted in healthy dogs and funded by a third-party manufacturer, showed that treatment with Mytesi resulted in less incidence and severity of diarrhea with the maintenance and tolerability of a higher dose of the TKI.

The FDA approved Mytesi in December 2012 for the relief of diarrhea symptoms in HIV/AIDS patients receiving antiretroviral therapy.