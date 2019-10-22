Orla Mining secures $125M financing for its first mine

Orla Mining (OTC:ORRLF) has secured $125M project finance facility to develop its Camino Rojo oxide gold project, in Mexico.

Trinity Capital Partners is arranging the facility, which will include a syndicate of lenders led by Pierre Lassonde, Agnico Eagle Mines and Trinity Capital

Lassonde, Agnico Eagle and Trinity Capital have collectively committed to provide an initial tranche of $25M

The company aims to start construction at Camino Rojo in the first half of next year, with first gold production in mid-2021.

A June 2019 feasibility study estimated that Camino Rojo will produce an average of 97,000 oz/y of gold and 511,000 oz/y of silver, over 6.8 years, with estimated initial capital expenditure of $123M.