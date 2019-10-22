Callon Petroleum, Paulson battle it out ahead of Nov. 14 merger vote

The pending merger between Callon Petroleum (CPE +0.9% ) and Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO +1.5% ) could be on the verge of falling apart, as shareholder opposition led by John Paulson's hedge fund threatens to kill the deal.

Paulson is out with a new presentation criticizing CPE's planned takeover of rival CRZO, this time targeting management compensation, saying he is "shocked" at the $10.7M in golden parachute payouts for Joseph Gatto and other executives plus $29M in change-in-control payments.

CPE's net debt "explodes" from $1.2B to $3.5B while the company "inexplicably claims that this deal improves its balance sheet," Paulson also says.

CPE's board and management are "pursuing the transaction to entrench and enrich themselves" and are presenting shareholders with "unreliable, non-GAAP financial metrics," Paulson writes, adding that CPE shareholders would be better off without the CRZO deal and for CPE to be sold.

CPE is out with its own presentation, which says the deal "better positions the company for a changing industry landscape and commodity price volatility" and will drive "significant and achievable synergies."