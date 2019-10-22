Auto retailers follow Asbury Auto lower

The auto retailer sector is having a tough day after Asbury Automotive (ABG -10.7%) reported Q3 average gross profit per user below last year's level and a 3% drop in same-store new vehicle revenue for the quarter.
Decliners include Sonic Automotive (SAH -3.3%), Group 1 Automotive (GPI -2.8%), Lithia Motors (LAD -4.2%), AutoNation (AN -2.5%), CarMax (KMX -1.7%) and Penske Automotive Group (PAG -1.4%). As for Asbury, the sharp share price drop follows a a pre-earnings rally.
