Auto retailers follow Asbury Auto lower

The auto retailer sector is having a tough day after Asbury Automotive (ABG -10.7% ) reported Q3 average gross profit per user below last year's level and a 3% drop in same-store new vehicle revenue for the quarter.

Decliners include Sonic Automotive (SAH -3.3% ), Group 1 Automotive (GPI -2.8% ), Lithia Motors (LAD -4.2% ), AutoNation (AN -2.5% ), CarMax (KMX -1.7% ) and Penske Automotive Group (PAG -1.4% ). As for Asbury, the sharp share price drop follows a a pre-earnings rally.

