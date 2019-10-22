Synovus -5.0% as Q3 shows some metrics may miss year outlook

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) slides 5.0% after Q3 results indicate loan and deposit growth as well as expenses may miss the company's year outlook ranges.

YTD loan growth of 3% is tracking behind the company's outlook of 5.5%-7.5% and deposits down 0.5% YTD compares with outlook for growth of 3.0%-5.0% for the year.

Expenses "will need to show $9M of expense leverage in 4Q to hit high end of expense growth guidance," notes Jefferies analysts' led by Casey Haire.

Synovus Q3 adjusted EPS of 97 cents misses the average analyst estimate of $1.00 and increased from 94 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 net interest margin, excluding the impact of purchase accounting adjustments, of 3.42% fell 6 basis points from the prior quarter.

Q3 provision for loan losses of $27.6M came in above the $20M Haire expected.

Q3 net charge-off ratio of 0.22% vs. 0.13% in Q2 and 0.24% in the year-ago quarter.

