Whitehaven increases quarterly output

Whitehaven Coal (OTCPK:WHITF) has reported increased production and sales volumes for the quarter ended September, as production from the Narrabri mine increased.

Run-of-mine coal production was up 22% Y/Y to 4.4M tonnes, while quarterly saleable coal production was also up by 23% to 4.9M tonnes

Coal sales increased by 14%, to 5.5M tonnes.

The company says that program of improving efficiency continues with the autonomous haulage evaluation program at Maules Creek is entering the final stage of technical testing and commissioning in Q2 2020.

Whitehaven has maintained its full year production guidance at between 22M - 23.5M tonnes of RoM coal.