Interpublic Group +2.6% post Q3 results

Interpublic Group IPG up 2.6% after Q3 EPS beat of $0.02.

Net revenues grew 8.7% overall, to $2.06B; organic net revenues rose 1.4%. Total revenues rose 6.1% to $2.44B.

Operating income rose to $280.3M from $261.7M. Operating margin dipped 20 bps to 13.6% amid increased amortization expense from the Acxiom deal.

Available net income was $165.6M, or an adj. EPS of $0.49 which was flat compared year-ago.

During Q3 2019, the company declared and paid a common stock cash dividend of $0.235/share, for a total of $90.8M.

At September 30, 2019, Cash and equivalents totaled $520.5M and total debt was $3.62B.

"Acxiom continues to perform consistent with our plan and we are seeing the benefit of our leadership position in data management capabilities." says Chairman/CEO Michael Roth.

He says the company's "on track to deliver growth at the high end of the 2019 target of 2-to-3% organic growth target set at the beginning of the year. In addition, we continue to be comfortable with our target for adjusted EBITA margin expansion of 40-50 bps over last year’s 13.5%."

Previously: Interpublic Group of Companies EPS beats by $0.02, revenue in-line (Oct. 22 2019)