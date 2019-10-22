More on GATX's Q3 results

GATX (GATX -0.6% ) reported Q3 revenue growth of 3.1% Y/Y to $360.7M, with Rail North America’s fleet utilization strong at 99.2%.

Lease revenue $172.5M (-0.2% Y/Y); Marine operating revenue $62.8M (+3.3% Y/Y); and Other revenue $26.4M (+55.3% Y/Y).

SG&A expenses were $44.4M (-4.5% Y/Y); and as percentage of revenue 12.3% down by 100 bps.

Rail North America reported segment profit of $60.9M (-10.9% Y/Y); Fleet utilization was 99.2%; Lease Price Index was negative 7.7%, with an average renewal term of 40 months. Fleet of ~119,000 railcars, including ~16,000 boxcars.

Rail International reported segment profit of $19.9M (-3.9% Y/Y); fleet consists of ~24,000 railcars and utilization was 99.4%.

Portfolio Management segment profit was $10.7M (+18.9% Y/Y); and ASC segment profit was $12.1M (+1.7% Y/Y), ASC carried 19.5M net tons of cargo through Q3.

Company expects to be at the high end of or slightly above the range of its previously disclosed FY19 earnings guidance of $4.85-$5.15.

