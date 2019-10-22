Tianqi Lithium's Q3 loss spooks publicly traded rivals

Albemarle (ALB -2.6% ), SQM (SQM -3% ) and Livent (LTHM -2.3% ) are all sharply lower after major lithium producer Tianqi Lithium reported its first quarterly net loss in five and a half years, as prices for the battery metal have slumped amid an oversupply.

Tianqi, which owns ~25% of SQM, says its quarterly net loss totaled 53.9M yuan ($7.62M) vs. net profits of 379.7M yuan in the year-ago quarter and 82.1M yuan in Q2 2019, while Q3 revenues sank 17.8% Y/Y to 1.21B yuan.

Tianqi says it now expects full-year net profit of 80M-120M, implying an estimated Q4 net loss of at least 19.5M yuan.

Lithium carbonate prices AM-99C-LTCB in China, as assessed by Asian Metal, have tumbled 28% YTD to 49,500 yuan/metric ton after fetching ~150K yuan/mt in early 2018.