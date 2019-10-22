Saracen Minerals reports record ounces and lower costs

Saracen Mineral (OTCPK:SCEXF) reported gold production for the quarter ended in September reached 96,324 oz, up from the 88,096 oz in the previous quarter, with the Carosue Dam operation delivering 50,590 oz and the Thunderbox operation adding 45,735 oz.

Thunderbox operation also achieved a record AISC falling to A$682/oz, as the C Zone openpit mine delivered higher grades and lower strip ratio ore.

During the quarter, Saracen acquired Blight Resources for $38M and a nickel project near its Thunderbox operations from Talisman Mining for $10M.

The company said it is on track to beat its FY20 guidance of between 350,000 ounces - 370,000 ounces, while its production cost of $964/oz was below guidance of between $1,025/oz and $1,075/oz