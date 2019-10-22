FDA OKs eight Swedish Match modified risk smokeless tobacco products

In a first for the agency under its modified risk tobacco product (MRTP) pathway, the FDA has approved eight snus smokeless tobacco products sold under the "General" brand name by Swedish Match AB's (OTCPK:SWMAF) U.S. unit.

The approval allows the company to market the products with the following statement: “Using General Snus instead of cigarettes puts you at a lower risk of mouth cancer, heart disease, lung cancer, stroke, emphysema, and chronic bronchitis.”

The products have been available in the U.S. since 2015 without modified risk claims.