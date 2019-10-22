CIT Group -4.0% after Q3 revenue misses

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) drops 4.0% after Q3 revenue of $454M misses the average analyst estimate of $460.0M and declines 3% Q/Q and 4% Y/Y.

Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.29 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.21 vs. $1.33 in Q2 and $1.17 in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 net finance revenue of $353M falls 2% Q/Q and 9% Y/Y; adjusted net finance margin from continuing operations of 3.06% slips from 3.13% in Q2 and 3.36% in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 adjusted net efficiency ratio from continuing operations of 57.5% compares with 56.1% in Q2 and 53.9% in the year-ago quarter.

2019 outlook remains unchanged vs. outlook in Q2 presentation.

Q4 outlook: Core average loans and leases in low-single-digit quarterly growth from $34.8B; net finance margin of 2.90%-3.00%, reflecting continued rate reduction; net efficiency ratio in mid-50% area, including impact from accounting change; net charge-offs at low end of 0.35%-0.45%.

Targets Q4 CET1 ratio mid-to-high 11% range and ROTcE target of 9.5%-10% (normalized for preferred dividend).

