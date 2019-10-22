Calvin Klein and Swatch end 22-year relationship

Calvin Klein (NYSE:PVH) ends its licensing agreement with Swatch (OTCPK:SWGAY) after evaluating the progress of the watch and jewelry license over the past few years.

Calvin Klein says the growth opportunity it sees for the category has not been optimized with Swatch.

CK notes it's currently evaluating the best possible partner for the future and will announce its partner in due course.

"We are very optimistic about the potential growth the watch and jewelry category holds for us. We are confident that with the right partner in place we will be able to strengthen this category, as well as our overall lifestyle business," says CK global licensing exec John Van Glahn.

Source: Press Release