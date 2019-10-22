Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.48 (-26.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.23B (-8.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, knx has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward.