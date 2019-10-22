Scorpio Bulkers Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Oct. 22, 2019 5:30 PM ETEneti Inc. (NETI)NETIBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.07 (-450.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $60.63M (-2.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, salt has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.