Avery Dennison Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Oct. 22, 2019 5:30 PM ETAvery Dennison Corporation (AVY)AVYBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.61 (+11.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.75B (-0.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, avy has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.