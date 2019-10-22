Trial starts today as Exxon faces New York investor fraud lawsuit
Oct. 22, 2019 11:23 AM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)XOMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor68 Comments
- It's a "climate show trial" or a company that "cooked the books," depending on one's perspective, but today marks the start of an expected three-week trial in a lawsuit by New York's attorney general accusing Exxon Mobil (XOM +0.6%) of misleading investors about the risks of climate change to its business.
- The NY AG is suing XOM under the Martin Act - a New York state law that had been used primarily to pursue financial fraud - claiming the company falsely told investors it had properly evaluated the impact of future climate regulations on its business using a "proxy cost" for the likely effects of future events on its business while often failing to actually use the proxy figures in its internal planning or cost assumptions.
- New York as well as Massachusetts began investigating XOM in 2015 after news reports by InsideClimate News and the Los Angeles Times alleged the company's own scientists discovered as far back as the 1970s that man-made emissions were damaging the climate.