Lithia Motors Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.09 (+9.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.26B (+5.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, lad has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward.