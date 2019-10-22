eBay Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.64 (+14.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.65B (flat Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ebay has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.