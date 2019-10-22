Las Vegas Sands Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.75 (-2.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.3B (-2.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, lvs has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 12 downward.