Trinity Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Oct. 22, 2019 5:35 PM ETTrinity Industries, Inc. (TRN)TRNBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Trinity (NYSE:TRN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.38 (-2.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $809.8M (-13.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, trn has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.