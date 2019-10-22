O'Reilly Automotive Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.79 (+6.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.64B (+6.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, orly has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 11 downward.