Spirit Airlines Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.23 (-16.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $987.68M (+9.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, save has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward.