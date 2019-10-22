Facebook -2.2% as Mnuchin calls Libra launch 'premature'

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has dipped to a 2.2% decline following comments from Treasury Sec. Steven Mnuchin, who says he told the company that 2020 launch plans for its Libra digital currency were "premature."

Speaking before the House Financial Services Committee, Mnuchin says he told Facebook that it hasn't addressed "fundamental issues" around the launch, including concerns about money laundering and BSA compliance.

Mnuchin talked with international counterparts about Libra last week, he says, and discussions about the project are happening at the G-7 and G-20 levels.