Rio Tinto to produce lithium from waste rock in California

Rio Tinto (RIO +0.7% ) unveils plans to start pilot production of lithium in California, with an eye toward a possible expansion to become the top domestic supplier in the U.S.

Rio says it has successfully produced lithium carbonate - needed in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and consumer technology - by reprocessing waste piles from a 90-year-old mining site in the California desert and is now focusing efforts on improving quality and increasing volumes.

"If the trials continue to prove successful, this has the potential to become America's largest domestic producer of battery-grade lithium - all without the need for further mining," says Bold Baatar, top executive in Rio's energy and minerals division.

Rio says it will next consider spending $50M to build an industrial-scale lithium plant with capacity for 5K tons/year that could begin making sales into the battery market.

The only current lithium supplier in the U.S. is Albemarle's (NYSE:ALB) Silver Peak operation in Nevada.