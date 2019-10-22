Pound decline fades as Johnson ready to accept short Brexit delay

The British pound pares its decline after news that U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is ready to accept a 10-day Brexit delay beyond the Oct. 31 deadline, according to a tweet by the Financial Times' George Parker.

Earlier, Johnson threatened to abandon his attempt to pass a Brexit deal and instead opt for an election, if members of Parliament fail to pass his deal tonight and vote for another delay.

What's called the Second Reading vote comes at 7:00 PM London time (3:00 PM ET) on the general principles of the bill; another vote immediately after will be taken on the government's fast-track timetable for passing the law.

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:FXB) slips 0.2% , less than the 0.4% decline earlier today. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) is up 0.5%.

ETFs: EWU, FXB, OTC:GBB, FKU, DGBP, HEWU, FLGB, UGBP, ZGBR