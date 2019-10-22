Thermo Fisher Scientific Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.89 (+10.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.19B (+4.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, tmo has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 8 downward.