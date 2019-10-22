Atico posts Q3 production results

Atico Mining (OTCPK:ATCMF) reports Q3 production of 5.71M pounds of copper contained in concentrates; an increase of 7% Y/Y

Production of 3,320 ounces of gold contained in concentrates increased 10%

Average processed tonnes increased 3% to 863/day

Copper and gold recovery of 92.5% and 58.0%; no significant change for copper and a decrease of 3% gold.

“We are pleased to report a strong quarter of metal production at the El Roble mine, as the operation is back to the steady state rate,” said Fernando E. Ganoza, CEO.