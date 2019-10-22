Meredith completes sale of Money brand

Meredith (MDP +1.8% ) has closed on the sale of its Money publishing brand to Ad Practitioners, a portfolio of digital brands.

Meredith had acquired Money as part of its January 2018 acquisition of Time Inc., and the brand became one of those noncore holdings that the company decided to sell off (including the Time, Fortune and Sports Illustrated brands).

The sale includes the Money.com website, which has 14 employees and averages 4M monthly unique visitors.

Ad Practitioners rolls up digital brands including ConsumersAdvocate.org.