Align Technology Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.14 (-8.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $595.29M (+17.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, algn has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward.