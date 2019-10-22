BioMarin Pharmaceutical Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.34 (+585.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $455.78M (+16.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, bmrn has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 1 downward.