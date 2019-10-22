Equifax Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.45 (+2.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $870.39M (+4.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, efx has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 2 downward.