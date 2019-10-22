Trillium to cut 40% of headcount in restructuring move; shares down 5%

Aimed at extending its cash runway while it sharpens its focus on shareholder value-boosting activities, Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL -5% ) initiates a restructuring initiative that includes a 40% reduction in jobs from 43 to 26.

It will also terminate its discovery research activities in order to focus on clinical development and recruiting a partner to advance its STING program.

Management projects a reduction in quarterly cash consumption to C$4M - 7M from ~C$10M. At the end of Q3, it expects to have ~C$36M in cash and equivalents.