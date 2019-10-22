CoreLogic Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Oct. 22, 2019 5:35 PM ETCoreLogic, Inc. (CLGX)CLGXBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.83 (+15.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $456.69M (+1.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, clgx has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward.