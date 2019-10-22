Palladium hovers near all-time high as analysts foresee shortages

Palladium's year-long rally has continued in October, soaring ~5% this month to bring its 2019 surge to 45% and closing last week at an all-time high of $1,735/oz.; most-active futures +0.3% today to $1,730/oz.

Unlike its close relative platinum, which is used in diesel engines, analysts see a rosy outlook for palladium consumption as governments around the world aim to combat climate change.

"Increasing environmental scrutiny of vehicle emissions in China and Europe has clearly been constructive for palladium demand," ING analysts say.

Palladium demand exceeded supply for the sixth consecutive year in 2018, according to estimates from Johnson Matthey, metals trader and one of the world's biggest makers of catalytic converters.

Relevant tickers include PPLT, PALL, PLTM, PTM, PGM, SBGL, OTCPK:ANGPY, OTCQX:IMPUY