SEI Investments Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.83 (+3.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $415.52M (+1.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, seic has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.